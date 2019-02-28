FG Has Made Provision For N30,000 Minimum Wage, Says SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, says the Federal Government will implement the New Minimum Wage of N30,000.

Addressing reporters on Thursday in Abuja, he stated that the government was committed to the implementation, despite the increase from N27,000 to N30,000 by the House of Representatives.

“Look at where we took it from; from N18,000 as a minimum wage,” Mr Mustapha said. “What is before the House of Representatives is N30,000, although our recommendation is N27,000.”

“Whatever comes out of it, I can tell you that this President has sufficient capital in terms of his integrity to own up whatever the Nigerian people decide,” he assured the people.

READ ALSO: Learn From Presidential Election, INEC Chairman Challenges RECs

The SGF further disclosed that the government has made adequate arrangement in the 2019 Appropriation Bill, to cater for the new wage.

He explained that the importance of this was to give workers across the country a reasonable wage, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari does not take the welfare of workers for granted.

Mr Mustapha said, “We have made adequate provision in the 2019 budget; we mean well for the good workers of Nigeria.

“For him (Buhari) to come as a President and decide that ‘look, we need to give the working class a wage’; that is reasonable.”