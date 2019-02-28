INEC Releases Result Of National Assembly Elections In Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the result of the National Assembly elections in Plateau state.

The result comes five days after the elections were held last Saturday.

Returning Officer for Plateau North Senatorial zone, Professor Chris Vandeh, said Istifanus Gyang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 269,555 votes while Rufus Bature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 171, 233.

He, therefore, announced Gyang of the PDP as the winner of the North Senatorial district.

Meanwhile, the Bassa /Jos North Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive due to the margin of 25,443 between the APC and PDP candidates which is less than the total registered voters of 92,234 in the affected ward.

Declaring the election inconclusive, Professor Francis Kwede said Haruna Maitala of APC polled 114,705 votes and Jonathan Dabo of PDP polled 89,262 votes.

For Barkin Ladi /Riyom Federal Constituency, the PDP candidate Simon Mwadkwon emerged the winner with 64,291 votes while Tawal Bitrus of APC scored 24,796 votes.