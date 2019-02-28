Onnoghen: Court Reserves Judgment In Appeal Filed By Cross River Govt

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in an appeal filed by the Cross Rivers State Government challenging the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In the appeal, the Cross River Govt had pleaded that as a court of first instance, the apex court should decide whether the president acted in line with the Constitution by the suspension.

The Attorney General of Cross Rivers State who filed the suit on behalf of the state urged the court to determine if the president did not give himself a fiat to act outside the Constitution and if by his action he has abrogated to himself the power to alter the law as he dims fit.

In a preliminary objection argued by the solicitor general, Mr Dayo Akpata on behalf of the Federal Government argued that the issues are already subjudice and that an Order of Court is an order of court irrespective of which court gave the order.

After listening to all arguments, the lead judge of the 7-man panel, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, said the case is a constitutional matter which requires time for a careful examination of the issues raised.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to May 17, 2019.