PDP Rejects Result Of Abia-North Senatorial Election

The Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State has rejected the result of Senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abia North Senatorial Zone on Saturday, 23rd February 2019.

This is according to a statement by the Party’s spokesman, Sir Don Ubani.

He said that in an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee of the Party presided over by the Chairman of the Party in the State: Sir Johnson Onuigbo, the Party, after a critical review of the election, including “unlawful manipulations and unjustifiable cancellations”, concluded that, at best, the election was inconclusive and should be so declared by INEC.

According to the Party, “Rule 33(e) of INEC Regulations and Guidelines For The Conduct Of Elections, 2019, stipulates that where the number of cancelled votes outnumber the difference in a vote of a ‘leading candidate’, such election shall be deemed to be inconclusive.

“From what the Independent National Electoral Commission purports to have as result of Abia-North senatorial election, the gap between the Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, and the Candidate of our Party; Distinguished Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, is only ten thousand and four hundred votes.

“On the other hand, votes cancelled in Arochukwu and Nkporo alone amount to more than thirty-eight thousand.

The Party said it will not PDP in the State shall not condone “the unlawfulness” of a calculated attempt to “subvert” the democratic will of the good people of Abia-North, for no fault of theirs.

“Our Party; therefore, rejects the result of Abia-North senatorial election and vehemently demands that INEC complies with extant electoral guidelines by declaring the election inconclusive and consequently fix a date to conclude the election.

“Our stand is not strange as it has been done in the Ondo South Senatorial Election which INEC declared inconclusive.

“That of Abia North Senatorial Zone can not and shall not be different,” the Party stated.