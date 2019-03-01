326 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has received a fresh batch of returnees from Libya.

The NEMA Coordinator in Lagos, Idris Muhammed, told journalists that the returnees numbering 326 arrived the cargo wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday evening in two batches.

According to him, the first flight arrived the country with 143 returnees aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 at about 10:20pm on Thursday.

The NEMA boss stated that the second flight arrived with Nouvelair Air flight UZ 175 landed with 183 returnees aboard.

The repatriated Nigerians were brought back by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through its Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) initiative funded by the European Union for the reintegration of returnees back into their community.

Giving a breakdown of figures, Muhammad explained that the returnees comprise 291 adults, 8 children and 27 infants.

Speaking further, he appealed to the youths to make good use of their stay and plan for a better life in the country.

He said, “The country of our dream is unfolding, as you are struggling to travel outside country, many foreign nationals are also struggling to come into Nigeria as well.

“Movement of people are naturally divine and no one will is saying you should not travel but travelling across the desert does not worth it.

“The Federal Government is desirous to make every Nigerian to make his qouta in developing the country to the level we want it to be”.