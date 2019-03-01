Canada Begins Process Of Extraditing Huawei Executive To U.S.

Updated March 1, 2019
In this file photo taken on December 12, 2018, Meng Wanzhou (R), Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Technologies, answers the door for individuals carrying flowers after she was released on bail in Vancouver. Jason Redmond / AFP

 

Canada’s justice department on Friday began the process of extraditing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States to face criminal charges related to alleged Iran sanctions violations.

The Huawei chief financial officer was arrested at Washington’s request on December 1 as she changed planes in Vancouver.

“Today, Department of Justice Canada officials issued an Authority to Proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou,” said a statement.

The decision, it said, “follows a thorough and diligent review of the evidence in this case,” which was found to be “sufficient” to warrant putting the matter before an extradition judge to decide.

Meng is expected to appear in court on March 6 when prosecutors will present the evidence against her and lay out “detailed arguments” for her extradition.

At the end of the process, if a judge orders an extradition, the attorney general would have the final say on whether or not to hand her over to US authorities.

