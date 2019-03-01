Claim That I Received N750m Is Untrue, Says Okupe

A former aide of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has said that claims making the rounds that he collected N750m from the office of the National Security Officer (NSA) for no service rendered, is false.

Okupe made the assertion on Friday via his Twitter page.

He said, “Efcc has started its media trial. D press release 2dy that I rcvd N750m 4 nothing,is untrue& never stated in court ystdy.”

Dasukigate: Court Adjourns Okupe’s Trial to Mar 6

Justice Ijeoma Ojuwku of the Federal High Court, Abuja adjourned the trial of a the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, to March 6, 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on January 14, 2019 arraigned Okupe on a 59-count charge bordering on “money laundering and criminal diversion of funds” to the tune of N702 million.

At the resumed sitting, on February 28, 2019 Osas Azonabor, an operative of the EFCC, testifying as the first prosecution witness, was cross-examined by defence counsel, Joe Kyari Gadzama, SAN.

Azonabor had on February 27, 2019 while being led in evidence by counsel for the EFCC, Ibrahim Audu, narrated how sometime in 2016, the EFCC got intelligence that some individuals were paid by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), for “doing nothing”.

He further told the court that investigations revealed that Okupe was one of the beneficiaries.

He also added that after analysing payment vouchers, it was realised that cash payment of N50 million was made into Okupe’s account on April 8, 2014. Analysis of several other vouchers also revealed several of such payments.

Under cross-examination by Gadzama, the prosecution witness told the Court that during investigations, Okupe gave investigators, “so many documents” that were analysed.

Specifically, when the defence counsel put it to him that payments as shown on the voucher were for “special services”, Azonabor replied that the findings proved otherwise.

“When we asked Okupe further about the payments, he said he did not render any special service,” he said.