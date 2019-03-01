Court Aligns Self With Supreme Court On Rivers APC Candidacy

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has thrown out an appeal by the factional candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole.

In the appeal, Mr. Cole sought to challenge the judgment of the Federal High Court that ordered the delisting of the APC from the ballot and barred the party from participating in the National Assembly, Governorship and the State Assembly elections in Rivers state.

The Appeal Court justices held that the suit amounted to an academic exercise, and aligned themselves with what the court describes as several Supreme Court judgments and decisions on the matter, affirming the consequential orders of the court.

The Port Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal also struck out another appeal by the APC against the judgment of Justice Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court also in Port Harcourt barring the party from the Governorship and National Assembly elections.

Justice Isaiah Akeju who read the earlier judgment on Friday also described the second appeal as an academic exercise, emanating from the same source and leading to the same end.

Meanwhile, the counsel to Tonye Cole and APC have insisted on once again heading to the Supreme Court on the matter.