Gov. Yari Assures U.S. Of Free And Fair Elections In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, has assured the United States government that the governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state will be free and fair.

He gave the assurance on Friday when he received the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, at his home town in Mafara.

The governor explained that the aspiration of his administration was to ensure that the people’s choice count ahead of the polls scheduled to hold on March 9.

READ ALSO: APC Suspends Okorocha, Amosun

He also reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to ensuring justice and equity to all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity or political affiliation.

Governor Yari informed the U.S. diplomat that the nation’s democracy has come of age in the last two decades.

On his part, Mr Symington urged the people of the state to shun violence and embrace peace ahead of the polls.

His visit to the state comes one week after Governor Yari won the bid to represent Zamfara West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Days after the elections, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, declared President Buhari the winner of the February 23 presidential poll.