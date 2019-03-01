IGP Orders Change Of ‘Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit’ To ‘Complaint Response Unit’

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved and ordered the immediate reversal of the name of the unit “Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU)” back to its founding name – Complaint Response Unit (CRU).

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the decision was taken as a result of a recommendation made by the pioneer Head of the Unit, ACP Abayomi Shogunle.

The recommendation, according to the statement, followed feedback from the public and stakeholders working with the Unit on police accountability in Nigeria.

The CRU with a motto ‘No To Impunity’ is an internal police oversight Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Established in November 2015, it has a task to run a community-oriented complaint management system through which citizens’ complaints against officers are addressed in real time.