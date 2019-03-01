National Peace Committee Meets With Buhari In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the members of the National Peace Committee at the state House in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chairman of the Committee, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who spoke to journalists after the meeting said they presented the grievances and observations of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to President Buhari.

General Abdulsalam who had on Thursday held a similar meeting with his committee and members of the opposition PDP insisted that Atiku did not give conditions as its being speculated.

He said that the meeting with the PDP leadership was a move to douse the rising tension in the country, following the announcement of President Buhari as the winner of the February 23, Presidential elections.

Buhari’s major challenger in the race, Atiku Abubakar, disagreed with the result as announced by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, vowing to challenge it.

The PDP accused the ruling party of manipulating the outcome of the election, through suppression of the party’s votes, intimidation, rigging, and other electoral infractions.

The APC has, however, denied the allegations, describing the PDP as a bad loser and promising to meet Atiku in court.

He described Atiku Abubakar’s decision to approach the courts as the best and the right thing to do.

However, the chairman of the Peace Committee has urged Nigerians to maintain peace

In attendance were John Cardinal Onaiyekan and Bishop Mathew Kukah.