Oyo PDP, Opposition To Form Alliance Ahead Of Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State says it will form an alliance with the opposition parties to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP governorship candidate, Seyi Makinde, stated this on Thursday at the Special Interactive session organised of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Ibadan, the state capital.

“We are working really hard to ensure a workable coalition that is able to come forward to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is in the interest of the masses in Oyo State

“We are all thinking about making our individual ambitions secondary and the welfare and good governance of Oyo State the primary concern,” he stated.

While calling on cooperation from indigenes of the state, the PDP candidate cautioned politicians in the state from making statements that could heat up the polity.

“We will have to work as a team. They may have their challenges, we want to sit down with them and understand those challenges and assist them where possible.

“But one thing is very clear, we won’t bring down a national institution just because of individual ambition. Governors will come and go but national institutions will remain,” he stated.

With the governorship election barely a week away, Makinde believes the merger is in the interest of the good people of the state.

He also promised to deliver good governance to them particularly at the grassroots level.

On his part, the NSE President, Adekunle Mokuolu, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting members who are in the political race.

He stated that engineers who are given the opportunity to serve in public offices will put their professional experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.