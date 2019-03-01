Panic In Bayelsa Community Following Gas Explosion

A Gas explosion from the Nembe Creek Trunk Line operated by the Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company has led to panic among indigenes of Seven communities of Nembe in Nembe Local Government area of Bayelsa State.

The explosion, which occurred at about 4am near Oil Well 7, sacked indigenes of the affected communities and many are reported missing including women and children.

A source from the community who asked to be anonymous said that the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, NCTL, was shut for emergency repairs following the detection of oil leakage.

The Nembe communities affected include Nembe creek 1,2 and 3,Jalungo,Fatuo and Kalablomi. An indigene of the communities, identified Patrick, told journalists that the gas explosion has polluted the air and water in the area.

READ ALSO: UN Renews Call For Release Of Aid Worker Still In Boko Haram Captivity

Contacted on the development, the spokesman of the Nembe Chiefs Council, Chief Nengi James–Eriworio, confirmed the development and describes it as “massive destruction of the area with air and water heavily polluted.

“According to Chief James-Eriworio, “people have deserted the area and the company have refused to respond despite series of emergency calls.”

“As at 6pm, the time you are calling, the fire is still raging.The incident is uncalled for and questionable. The people are afraid. Women and children are missing.

“He called on the oil exploration company to be mindful of welfare of indigenes.

This is large scale explosion. We are calling on the Federal Government agencies to investigate and respond to salvage the people.

The incident has caused air and water pollution.”

“we are concerned that the oil exploration company despite the questionable aquisition of the company from SPDC without due consultation with the people.

We are concerned about the poor attitude of the company towards the host communities in Nembe. They have abused the rights of the people.

We are ready to drag the company before the National Assembly and the Presidency. “