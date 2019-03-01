PHOTOS: National Peace Committee Meets With President Buhari

The members of the National Peace Committee have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the state House in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chairman of the Committee, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who spoke to journalists after the meeting said they presented the grievances and observations of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to President Buhari.

The committee had on Thursday met with the PDP leadership following the announcement of President Buhari as the winner of the February 23, Presidential elections.

See Photos Below: