Police Arrest Three Masterminds Behind Attack On DCP Kola Okunola

The Nigeria Police has apprehended three masterminds behind an attack on Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Kola Okunola in Twon-Brass, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, February 24.

According to a statement by its spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, the prime suspect (Hon Israel Sunny Gioli ) was arrested in “his hideout somewhere in Abuja” on Friday.

Two others arrested in connection with the incident include Tamarapreye Victor and Azi Newton; both men aged 34.

ACP Mba noted in his statement that Hon Israel Sunny Gioli is a candidate of one of the major political parties in the House of Representatives Elections in Brass Constituency, Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO: Evans’ Trial Fails To Continue In Court

Mba added that Gioli’s arrest was in line with a directive by the acting Inspector General of Police, AG. IGP Mohammed Adamu, for the “immediate arrest, comprehensive investigation and diligent prosecution of all persons involved in the incident on Sunday”.

The police spokesman informed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang involved in the “unwholesome” attack on the officer.

The police urged members of the public to conduct themselves in the most appropriate manner, even as the nation goes into the Governorship/House of Assembly Elections slated for Saturday, March 9.