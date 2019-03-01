Results From My Senatorial District Were Mutilated, Says Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the results from Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District were mutilated in a bid to deprive him of his mandate.

Speaking to Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Politics Today, Akpabio said he obtained the original results and the mutilated version and presented a case before a High Court at the FCT.

The former Minority Leader said that on investigating the evidence before it, the Court gave an Interim Order restraining INEC from issuing a Certificate Of Return to anyone but the rightful candidate of the elections which held on Saturday, February 23.

He said there was illegality in a previous announcement which did not declare him as the winner of the Senatorial district, hence, he approached the Court to get back his mandate.

Akpabio, the incumbent Senator representing Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, said that he did not lose his re-election bid, claiming that his mandate remains intact.

Recall that in an earlier interview, Akpabio stated that the election was manipulated and as such he would ensure that it is reversed.

Speaking about his loss, he said, “I won, it’s a temporal setback and that is why there are processes. If for instance you feel you were cheated, or there was wrong collation, you have recourse to the court.

“So for me, I can’t fail, I didn’t fail, there must have been some wrong collation somewhere, so those things will be corrected”.