Suspension: APC Warns Members Against Alliance With Other Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its members across the country against any coalition with candidates of other parties ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

This is according to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Friday during his appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television.

He said, “It is to make that statement clearly to everybody; all our members in all of these states that we don’t have an alliance with any other candidate and anybody that goes ahead to associate with any other candidate than the candidate of APC, the party will take action.”

The warning followed the suspension of the governors of Imo and Ogun States, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikule Amosun, over the allegation of anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party also suspended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani, and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu.

While the committee recommended the expulsion of the suspended members, it queried Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, allegedly for the same offence.

Defending the action of the NWC, Issa-Onilu said those suspended have embarrassed the party by their action.

He also accused them of using the party’s resources to fund the campaigns of other candidates as against those of the APC in their respective states.

The APC spokesman recalled the drama that played when President Muhammadu Buhari took his re-election campaign to Ogun State in February.

He described the incident as ‘beyond the limit’, although he commended the President for asking supporters in the state to vote for the candidates of their choice.

“We should be thankful that we have someone like him as our president,” said Issa-Onilu. “President Muhammadu Buhari is a party man; he has demonstrated that continuously, all the time.”

He added, “He would hold the hand of our candidate at all our rallies and say this is our candidate, but I am also your President.

“You have a right to choose whomever you want, and I have a responsibility to guarantee you right; that’s what the President is doing and that’s what we have never had before – a president that rises above personal interest.”