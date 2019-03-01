The ‘Unknown 37-Year-Old’ Presidential Candidate That Beat Sowore, Moghalu, Others

The build-up to the just-concluded presidential election was characterised by interesting activities, with the political scene parading some personalities that brought verve and youthful energy to the fray.

A number of young Nigerians indicated interest in occupying the highest office in the land, and buoyed by the signing of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 31, 2018, they pushed with determination to change the status quo.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approved a total of 91 new and existing political parties to participate in the poll, 73 parties fielded candidates in the Presidential Election.

The candidates included Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won the election, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second.

Others were Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC); Olufela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) candidate, Kingsley Mogalu.

However, amid the crowded field of candidates, was a contestant about whom nothing was known by most Nigerians but who would later prove to have been somewhat of a dark horse in the presidential race.

At the end of the election, Felix Nicolas of the Peoples Coalition (PCP) polled more votes than all his co-contenders, except those of the APC and PDP who were the frontrunners in the contest.

He scored a total of 110,196 votes to come third in the election.

Perhaps, Nicolas’ performance in the election has put an end to the series of debates and controversy about who is most popular among the relatively young candidates in the race, particularly among the trio of Sowore, Durotoye, and Moghalu.

The PCP presidential candidate was closely trailed by Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and John Gbor from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Both polled 97,874 and 66,851 votes respectively.

A further breakdown of the results announced by INEC reveals that Yusuf Yabagi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) came sixth with 54,930 votes; Chukwuma Eke of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) emerged seventh with 41,852 votes; and Ibrahim Hassan of African Peoples Alliance (APA) came eighth with 36,866 votes.

One of the ‘three famous’ candidates – Sowore – made the top 10 list of candidates, although he came behind the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, who had 34,746 votes.

The AAC candidate polled a total of 33,953 votes ahead of Moghalu and Durotoye who scored 21,886 and 16,779 votes respectively.

However, the candidates of Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Eliagwu Abah; Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) Angela Johnson; and We The People Nigeria (WTPN), Peter Nwangwu, completed the list of presidential hopefuls, polling the least number of votes — 1,111, 1,092, and 732 respectively.

See the full result of candidates as announced by INEC below;

SN PARTY TOTAL VOTES POLLED 1 A 19,209 2 AA 14,380 3 AAC 33,953 4 AAP 8,902 5 ABP 4,523 6 ACD 11,325 7 ACPN 7,223 8 ADC 97,874 9 ADP 54,930 10 AGA 4,689 11 AGAP 3,071 12 ANDP 3,104 13 ANN 16,779 14 ANP 3,586 15 ANRP 4,340 16 APA 36,866 17 APC 15,191,847 ……… WINNER 18 APDA 26,558 19 APGA 66,851 20 APM 26,039 21 APP 3,585 22 ASD 2,146 23 AUN 1,092 24 BNPP 1,649 25 CAP 1,111 26 CC 2,391 27 CNP 1,874 28 DA 2,769 29 DPC 5,242 30 DPP 14,483 31 FRESH 4,554 32 FJP 4,174 33 GDPN 41,852 34 GPN 4,924 35 HDP 1,663 36 ID 1,845 37 JMPP 1,853 38 KP 1,911 39 LM 1,438 40 LP 5,074 41 MAJA 2,651 42 MMN 14,540 43 MPN 2,752 44 NAC 2,279 45 NCMP 1,378 46 NCP 3,799 47 NDCP 1,192 48 NDLP 1,588 49 NEPP 1,524 50 NFD 4,096 51 NIP 2,248 52 NNPP 6,111 53 NPC 10,081 54 NRM 6,229 55 NUP 5,323 56 PCP 110,196 57 PDP 11,262,978 58 PPA 21,822 59 PPC 8,979 60 PPN 4,622 61 PT 2,613 62 RAP 2,972 63 RBNP 1,792 64 RP 2,388 65 SDP 34,746 66 SNC 28,680 67 SNP 3,941 68 UDP 3,970 69 UP 1,561 70 UPN 1,631 71 WTPN 732 72 YES 2,394 73 YPP 21,886

See a breakdown of votes garnered by Sowore, Durotoye, and Moghalu below: