The ‘Unknown 37-Year-Old’ Presidential Candidate That Beat Sowore, Moghalu, Others

Updated March 1, 2019
Presidential Election: 'Unknown' 37-Year-Old Who Beat Sowore, Durotoye, Others
Omoyele Sowore                                              ‘The Unknown’                                         Olufela Durotoye

 

The build-up to the just-concluded presidential election was characterised by interesting activities, with the political scene parading some personalities that brought verve and youthful energy to the fray.

A number of young Nigerians indicated interest in occupying the highest office in the land, and buoyed by the signing of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 31, 2018, they pushed with determination to change the status quo.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approved a total of 91 new and existing political parties to participate in the poll, 73 parties fielded candidates in the Presidential Election.

The candidates included Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won the election, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second.

Others were Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC); Olufela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) candidate, Kingsley Mogalu.

However, amid the crowded field of candidates, was a contestant about whom nothing was known by most Nigerians but who would later prove to have been somewhat of a dark horse in the presidential race.

At the end of the election, Felix Nicolas of the Peoples Coalition (PCP) polled more votes than all his co-contenders, except those of the APC and PDP who were the frontrunners in the contest.

He scored a total of 110,196 votes to come third in the election.

Perhaps, Nicolas’ performance in the election has put an end to the series of debates and controversy about who is most popular among the relatively young candidates in the race, particularly among the trio of Sowore, Durotoye, and Moghalu.

A file photo of PCP presidential candidate, Nicolas Felix.

 

The PCP presidential candidate was closely trailed by Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and John Gbor from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Both polled 97,874 and 66,851 votes respectively.

A further breakdown of the results announced by INEC reveals that Yusuf Yabagi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) came sixth with 54,930 votes; Chukwuma Eke of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) emerged seventh with 41,852 votes; and Ibrahim Hassan of African Peoples Alliance (APA) came eighth with 36,866 votes.

One of the ‘three famous’ candidates – Sowore – made the top 10 list of candidates, although he came behind the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, who had 34,746 votes.

The AAC candidate polled a total of 33,953 votes ahead of Moghalu and Durotoye who scored 21,886 and 16,779 votes respectively.

However, the candidates of Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Eliagwu Abah; Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) Angela Johnson; and We The People Nigeria (WTPN), Peter Nwangwu, completed the list of presidential hopefuls, polling the least number of votes — 1,111, 1,092, and 732 respectively.

See the full result of candidates as announced by INEC below;

SNPARTYTOTAL VOTES POLLED
1A19,209
2AA14,380
3AAC33,953
4AAP8,902
5ABP4,523
6ACD11,325
7ACPN7,223
8ADC97,874
9ADP54,930
10AGA4,689
11AGAP3,071
12ANDP3,104
13ANN16,779
14ANP3,586
15ANRP4,340
16APA36,866
17APC15,191,847 ……… WINNER
18APDA26,558
19APGA66,851
20APM26,039
21APP3,585
22ASD2,146
23AUN1,092
24BNPP1,649
25CAP1,111
26CC2,391
27CNP1,874
28DA2,769
29DPC5,242
30DPP14,483
31FRESH4,554
32FJP4,174
33GDPN41,852
34GPN4,924
35HDP1,663
36ID1,845
37JMPP1,853
38KP1,911
39LM1,438
40LP5,074
41MAJA2,651
42MMN14,540
43MPN2,752
44NAC2,279
45NCMP1,378
46NCP3,799
47NDCP1,192
48NDLP1,588
49NEPP1,524
50NFD4,096
51NIP2,248
52NNPP6,111
53NPC10,081
54NRM6,229
55NUP5,323
56PCP110,196
57PDP11,262,978
58PPA21,822
59PPC8,979
60PPN4,622
61PT2,613
62RAP2,972
63RBNP1,792
64RP2,388
65SDP34,746
66SNC28,680
67SNP3,941
68UDP3,970
69UP1,561
70UPN1,631
71WTPN732
72YES2,394
73YPP21,886

See a breakdown of votes garnered by Sowore, Durotoye, and Moghalu below:

STATESAACANNYPP
1)ABIA21288720
2)ADAMAWA282162109
3)AKWA IBOM22295118
4)ANAMBRA124454,091
5)BAUCHI18346112
6)BAYELSA1263750
7)BENUE309201557
8)BORNO2692978
9)CROSS RIVER24288217
10)DELTA1,626320497
11)EBONYI205683192
12)EDO3,106273531
13)EKITI4008868
14)ENUGU2191411,379
15)GOMBE1657839
16)IMO467119676
17)JIGAWA2266667
18)KADUNA243261196
19)KANO416114200
20)KATSINA1868261
21)KEBBI2769953
22)KOGI2508987
23)KWARA401422140
24)LAGOS8,9106,9465,733
25)NASARAWA754544
26)NIGER324145113
27)OGUN3,1961,509553
28)ONDO4,4143111,224
29)OSUN1,022268189
30)OYO4,0141,8961,608
31)PLATEAU268796442
32)RIVERS372365415
33)SOKOTO18112484
34)TARABA1163580
35)YOBE1373736
36)ZAMFARA1862444
37)FCT5836521,083
TOTAL VOTES33,95316,77921,886


