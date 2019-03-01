Theresa May, Erdogan Congratulate Buhari On Election Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received more congratulatory and goodwill messages from world leaders following his convincing victory in the February 23 presidential election.

According to a statement by his special aide, Femi Adesina, the President received separate telephone calls from UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him on his re-election and wishing the Nigerian people progress and prosperity.

President Buhari thanked the two leaders for their unflinching support to Nigeria and her people, pledging commitment to continue working with them to advance various areas of cooperation.