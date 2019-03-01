Third-Place Winner In Presidential Election Thanks Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), Felix Nicolas, who emerged third in the just-concluded Presidential election has expressed his appreciation to Nigerians who supported his quest to become the country’s number one citizen.

Mr Felix, 37, the youngest of all the presidential candidates who contested in the election on Saturday, February 23, 2019, expressed his gratitude in a letter on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

Read the full letter below;

LETTER OF APPRECIATION TO ALL NIGERIANS FROM DR. NICOLAS FELIX 3RD PLACE WINNER OF THE 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

History will bear witness to the valiant efforts of patriotic Nigerians in this sensitive period of elections. Votes were cast, words were spoken, journeys were made and inevitably, in some cases, blows were exchanged. All these have gone to show the passion we sustain to see a better Nigeria; to craft a paradise for ourselves in the land of our birth and pride.

History shall bear record of these events and posterity shall thank you all for it.

I Dr Nicolas Felix wish to first Appreciate God for his grace and Mercy upon my life. A very warm appreciation to my beloved wife Rev Mrs. Benita Nicolas the best gift God ever gave me and my covenant bro Pastor Temi Alexander for your great support.

My heartfelt appreciation goes to Dr. Nicolas Felix Presidential Campaign Organization led by Hon Suleiman Monday Angbashim, All our National Executives Council, our Zonal, and 36 State coordinators including FCT, our City/Town & Local government coordinators, all our team members, Everyone who in one way or the other supported us, you guys worked hard without salaries just because you believe and desire a better Nigeria, thank you Guys!!!

I will not fail to express a resounding gratitude to everyone that saw this political process through. Truly, we have been able to show every observer from the international community, to purported political bigwigs and “GodFathers”, even to the poor masses that must have lost faith in the process, that Power indeed belongs to the people.

As the election results collated by INEC continue to trickle in we realise that indeed despite so many anomalies, there is a progressive adjustment in paradigm. As the electoral process advances to other stages that will include state elections as well as litigations to iron-out the anomalies of the whole process, we will get to see clearly, how well we have come from yesteryears.

This is a huge step out of dark ages into the age of enlightenment; civic and social awareness.

My congratulations go to every young Presidential Candidate who made it this far, Ahmed Buhari, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu, Chike, Fela, Emmanuel, Alistair, Eunice, Dare Fagbemi…..

I wish to reiterate that the reason for holding a public office at any level is to effectively provide a sustainable progress in the country of which the people will benefit. The people; the pinnacle of our service.

To every Nigerian, I once again tender my appreciation for your unwavering support to myself and as well as my co-aspirants. We have definitely stepped closer to an inevitable political liberation.

Thank you and God bless you richly.

Dr. Nicolas Felix Presidential Candidate PCP

(3rd Place Winner of the 2019 General Election)