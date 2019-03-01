We Won’t Depend On Threatened Observers, We Will Go To Court, Says Secondus

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Friday that the endorsement of President Buhari’s second tenure by foreign countries is out fear of being killed as inferred by a statement credited to the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Mr. Secondus made this allegation during a press conference in Abuja, where he claimed that the elections of Saturday, February 23, 2019, which he described as a sham, was a Nigerian problem which must be resolved by Nigerians.

He noted that the opposition PDP will go to court to get redress.

“We will go to court, there is nobody that will stop us from going to court.”

“We are not going to depend on the comments of observers that were threatened… they were threatened and silenced, they cannot talk; so it is our responsibility as good citizens to bring this to the public, and to the Nigerian people and to go to court, so we are going to court.”

On INEC’s decision to hold supplementary elections on March 9, alongside the Governorship and State Assembly elections, the PDP chairman said the situation would be assessed and a decision communicated soon.