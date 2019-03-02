29 People Killed In Fresh Zamfara Attack

At least 29 people have been confirmed killed and several others injured after armed bandits attacked a community in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attack is said to have occurred on Thursday, February 28, 2019, but the information about it was not made public until Saturday.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, said the victims were ambushed by the bandits while on their way from a local market in Kwari village in the local government area.

READ ALSO: Death Toll From Kaduna Attack Rises To 40

“On 28th February, 2019 at about 23:45hrs, DPO Shinkafi received a distress call that on the same date at about 21:30hrs, vehicles conveying traders from Shinkafi to Kwari village were ambushed by suspected armed bandits while coming back from Shinkafi Market,” he said.

“DPO quickly responded by leading a joint team of PMF/CTU and military to the scene of the incident with a view to ascertaining the authenticity of the report.”

The command’s spokesman explained further that on getting to the scene, “13 corpses were found, while 16 other corpses mostly members of civilian JTF were later discovered littered as the surrounding bush was combed by the joint security operatives.”

He added that a joint team of police mobile force and counter-terrorism unit of the police and military were swiftly drafted to the area in order to restore normalcy.

Read the full statement from the police below;

The Zamfara state Police Command confirms the death of 29 persons, following an ambush by suspected armed bandits on a convoy of vehicles conveying traders from SHINKAFI market on their way back to Kwari village in SHINKAFI LGA on 28/2/2019.

On 28th February 2019 at about 2345hrs, DPO SHINKAFI received a distress call that on the same date at about 2130hrs, vehicles conveying traders from SHINKAFI to Kwari village were ambushed by suspected armed bandits while coming back from SHINKAFI Market. DPO quickly responded by leading a Joint team of PMF/CTU and Military to the scene of the incident with a view to ascertaining the authenticity of the report and take action that will restore normalcy in the area and its environs and further arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

On getting to the scene, 13 corpses were found, while 16 other corpses mostly members of civilian JTF were later discovered littered as the surrounding bush was combed by the joint security operatives.

Normalcy has been restored in the area, following an improved deployment of Joint police and military personnel to the area to complement the existing security emplacement.

The Commissioner of police, CP Celestine C. Okoye fsi, while condoling the government and people of Zamfara state over the unfortunate incident assures all residents of the state that, the police will continue to collaborate and partner with other security Agencies and all relevant stakeholder to ensure security, safety and peace of Zamfara state at all time.

Members of the public are enjoined to continue to support the security Agencies in their efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

SP Mohammed Shehu,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For:- Commissioner of Police,

Zamfara State Command

Gusau.