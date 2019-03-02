Aftermath Of Latest Attack On Kajuri, Kaduna In Pictures

Updated March 2, 2019

 

The latest attack by gunmen on Karamai, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has left at least 40 people killed.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, confirmed the rise in the death toll from 29 during his visit to the village on Saturday, where he sympathised with the victims.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the village in the early hours of Tuesday last week will the residents were still asleep.

During the invasion, the assailants shot sporadically and razed no fewer than 40 houses before the arrival of security operatives.

They were also reported to have ambushed a police patrol team in the area, killing a policeman in the process.

The attack which lasted for hours left behind a tale of grief, sorrow, and lamentation, as residents of the community were rendered homeless in their own land.

See the aftermath of the attack in the pictures below:

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, visits Karamai community in Kajuri LGA after an attack by gunmen. Photo: Twitter- @GovKaduna



