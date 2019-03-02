Atiku Made No Demands Of Buhari, PDP Insists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied making any demands of the President, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Presidential election.

In a statement, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of an attempt to blackmail the party.

“The PDP states categorically, without mincing words, that Atiku Abubakar had not, and will never make or accept any condition from President Buhari regarding the rigged February 23, 2019, Presidential election, which he (Atiku) clearly won.

Insisting that the PDP was not ready for any form of negotiation with anybody on the outcome of the election, the party said.

“Our party and candidate remain committed to the huge sacrifices made by Nigerians in ensuring our collective victory as delivered at the polling units across the country.

“We are mindful of the pains that Nigerians are passing through since the subversion of their will at the polls; we are sensitive to the expectations that millions of compatriots place on our shoulders in this struggle and we will never let Nigerians down.”

According to Mr Ologbondiyan, the PDP has “the authentic results from all the polling units” and evidence of manipulations to present before the election tribunal, insisting that nothing would deter it from pursuing the matter to its end.