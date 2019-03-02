Cameroonian President Congratulates Buhari On Re-Election

President Paul Biya of Cameroon has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the February 23 poll.

According to the Presidency, Mr Biya wished President Buhari “every success” as he serves a new term.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, revealed this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Presidential Election: IBB Congratulates Buhari, Lauds Atiku’s Doggedness

The Cameroonian leader, in his congratulatory message, recounted the relationship between his country and Nigeria, describing it as excellent.

He said he was committed to working more with the President in that regard and to jointly tackle the major challenges of both countries, especially as it relates to stability and security.

Read the tweets below;

President Paul Biya of Cameroon has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, wishing the Nigerian leader ‘‘every success’’ as he serves a new term. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 2, 2019

In a congratulatory message, President Biya said: ‘‘On the occasion of your re-election to the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as declared by the Electoral Commission of your country, I am very pleased to extend to you my sincere and warm congratulations.’’ — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 2, 2019

Recounting the excellent relations between the two countries, President Biya said, ‘‘I am already looking forward to working more closely with you to the continued promotion of the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon… — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 2, 2019