Updated March 2, 2019
Cameroonian President Congratulates Buhari On Re-Election
President Paul Biya of Cameroon has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the February 23 poll.

According to the Presidency, Mr Biya wished President Buhari “every success” as he serves a new term.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, revealed this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The Cameroonian leader, in his congratulatory message, recounted the relationship between his country and Nigeria, describing it as excellent.

He said he was committed to working more with the President in that regard and to jointly tackle the major challenges of both countries, especially as it relates to stability and security.

