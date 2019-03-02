EFCC Arraigns ‘Fake Football Agent’ For Alleged N3.2m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arraigned one Abdulhadi Bushra Ahmed, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Apo, Abuja.

According to a statement from the commission, Ahmed, who is the Managing Director of Ali- Alia Travels and Tours, was dragged before Justice O. Adeniyi on Friday on one-count bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

The charge read: “That you, Abdulhadi Bushra Ahmed, Managing Director of Ali- Alia Travels and Tours on or about the 4th day of August 2013 within the jurisdiction of this High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, obtained a sum of N3,240,000 (Three Million Two Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) from one Ugochukwu Prince Diki, a football coach, under the false pretence of being a licensed football agent who can produce visas for Europe and Asia, and serves as a football contractor on behalf of the players, which you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006.”

The defendant was said to have pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

The Prosecuting counsel, O. Adeola, thereafter, prayed the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

Adeola also asked the court to remand the defendant in Kuje Prison, pending the hearing of his bail application which was moved by the defence counsel, E. Aneye.

Justice Adeniyi, thereafter, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum, who must be a resident in Abuja, and must provide evidence of tax payment for three years.

While adjourning till April 18 for the “commencement of trial”, the court ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Prison, pending the fulfilment of the bail terms.