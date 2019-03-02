Facebook Sues Four Companies Over Sales Of Fake Accounts, Followers

Facebook Inc said on Friday that it filed a lawsuit along with Instagram in U.S. federal court against four companies and three people based in the People’s Republic of China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers.

In a blog post, the company said here the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.



