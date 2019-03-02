Fire Kills Family Of Six In Kano

An early morning inferno has reportedly killed a family of six at the Hausawa Quarters in Kano State.

Those who lost their lives were a husband, his wife and three children, as well as his sister-in-law.

The Director, Kano State Fire Service, Sagir Madaki, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday.

He, however, said that the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

The blaze was said to have started in the sitting room, making it difficult for the victims to escape as that was their only escape route.

Although officials of the state fire service later arrived at the scene to put out the fire, it was too late to save the family.

The inferno was said to have consumed the part of the building where the family was occupying.