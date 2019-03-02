Imo Women Protest Okorocha’s Suspension, Demand Oshiomhole’s Resignation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imo women in their numbers have taken to the street of Owerri the Imo state capital to protest against the suspension of the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee of the party.

Addressing newsmen during the rally, the leaders of the group say they will resist any attempt by the National leadership of the APC and the National Chairman of the party, Adam Oshiomhole to discredit the hard work and achievement of the governor in the state.

READ ALSO: APC Suspends Okorocha, Amosun, Queries Akeredolu

The protesting women carrying placards with various inscriptions urged the National Chairman of the party to rescind his decision or resign his position.

They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Adams Oshiomhole to order to avert any crisis in the state.

See Photos Below: