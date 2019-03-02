Police Arrest 38 For Alleged Electoral Malpractices In Oyo

The Police in Oyo State have arrested 38 people over an alleged electoral offence regarding the recently held general elections in the state.

In an interview with Channels Television at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele area of Ibadan, the State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu stated the suspects are being processed for further action.

According to the police boss, an investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the killings which took place in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

While warning that anyone found guilty of the dastardly act would be brought to book, Olukolu explained that the police had received four petitions from political parties over the polls.

On the police preparedness for the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections, the CP said security would be beefed up across the state.

He maintained that the police would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that lives and properties are protected before, during and after the exercise.