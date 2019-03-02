Rivers Governorship: I Am Still In The Race, Lulu Briggs Insists

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs has insisted that he is still in the governorship race.

His statement comes after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on February 28, declared his candidacy as the flag bearer of the party ahead of the March 9 elections null, void and unconstitutional.

The presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Obile, who gave the ruling said the pronouncement was because he did not participate in the primaries conducted on October 4, 2018.

Mr Lulu-Briggs during a press briefing in the state capital on Saturday described the court judgement as a setback.

He told journalists in that his party is sure to get a stay of execution, explaining that his desire to be governor is to liberate the people.

“We are not deterred by the pronouncement of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt as our legal team has promptly filed a notice of appeal and a motion of stay of execution of the judgement of Justice Obile.

“As unfortunate as the court judgement was it is a mere 24 hours set back as we are sure that the court of appeal will do justice and grant our stay of execution and finally set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt.

“I want to tell all of you that my quest to liberate Rivers State from the shackles of wicked politicians who want to continue to punish our men and women, instigate our youths into violence and bloodshed, deny our children quality education is still on track.

“Dumo Lulu-Briggs is still in the race by the Grace of God”, he said.