Russian Nobel Physics Winner Alferov Dies At 88

Channels Television  
Updated March 2, 2019
In this file photo taken on December 09, 2000 Physics Nobel Prize winner Zhores I. Alferov of Russia poses during a photo session at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm./ AFP

 

Russian scientist Zhores Alferov, who won the Nobel physics prize for his work in semi-conductor and laser technologies, has died, agencies said on Saturday. He was 88.

When Alferov took the prize in 2000, he was the first Russian to win a Nobel since Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was given the peace award in 1990.

The victory provided a boost for the post-Soviet Russian sciences.

READ ALSO: Somali Siege Ends With At Least 19 Dead

“Zhores Alferov died today,” his wife said in comments carried by Russian media.

The physicist was also a Communist deputy in the lower house of parliament.

Alferov was honoured for his pioneering work with technology now used in everything from satellites to mobile phones and bar-code scanners.

He shared the award with German-born Herbert Kroemer and Jack Kilby of the United States.



More on World News

Trump Asks China To Lift Tariffs On U.S Farm Products

Brexit: Irish Backstop Is Temporary, Says Barnier

N. Korea’s Kim Pays Tribute To Former Vietnam’s Revolutionary Leader

New SpaceX Astronaut Capsule Successfully Launched On ISS Test Mission

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV