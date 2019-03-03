Juventus 16 Points Clear In Serie A After 2-1 Win At Napoli

Juventus went 16 points clear at the top of Serie A after coming through a second-half onslaught at Napoli to win 2-1 in an engrossing match that saw both sides have a man sent off and the hosts miss a late penalty.

First-half goals from Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can were enough for Juve to sneak the three points, with Jose Callejon pulling one back just after the hour mark and Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne crashing an 84th-minute penalty against the post.

AFP