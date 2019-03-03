Juventus 16 Points Clear In Serie A After 2-1 Win At Napoli

Updated March 3, 2019
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with his teammates his side’s second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Juventus on March 3, 2019, at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.
CARLO HERMANN / AFP

 

Juventus went 16 points clear at the top of Serie A after coming through a second-half onslaught at Napoli to win 2-1 in an engrossing match that saw both sides have a man sent off and the hosts miss a late penalty.

First-half goals from Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can were enough for Juve to sneak the three points, with Jose Callejon pulling one back just after the hour mark and Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne crashing an 84th-minute penalty against the post.

AFP



