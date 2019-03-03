Just In: PDP To Hold Expanded Caucus Meeting On Monday

Updated March 3, 2019

 

 

The Peoples Democratic Party has said it will hold an expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4. 

According to a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party will meet at 12noon in Abuja.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Party’s National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza.

Below is the statement as released by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary.

“Special Announcement

PDP HOLDS EXPANDED CAUCUS MEETING:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4, 2019

Venue: National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Time: 12 noon.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

