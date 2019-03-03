Nigeria’s Usman Makes History As Africa’s First UFC Champion

Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman has become the first African UFC champion after comprehensively beating American Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

Usman claimed the welterweight title in a dominant decision, outscoring the three-time defending champion 50-44, 50-44 and 50-45 on the judge’s scorecards.

Originally from Nigeria and now fighting out of South Florida, Usman dominated from beginning till the end to become the first African-born champion in the UFC.

He took Woodley down in the first round and, after Woodley managed to recover, hit him with knees and punches in the clinch.

His best round of the fight was the fourth when he hurt Woodley with uppercuts near the fence and came close to finishing him off.

The victory improved Usman’s UFC record to 10-0 while Woodley suffered his first loss since 2014.

Kamura’s first title defence will be against another American, Colby Covington on a date and venue yet to be determined although Woodley wants an immediate rematch.