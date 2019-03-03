Oshiomhole Does Not Have The Powers To Suspend Me, Says Okorocha

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said that Adams Oshiomhole, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has no powers to suspend him.

Reacting to his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, he said Adams Oshiohmole is plotting to destroy the APC in the southeast.

Speaking to Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Okorocha said, “I just heard from media reports that I have been suspended from the party (APC). I think Adams is seeking for relevance and attention. He doesn’t have such powers to remove somebody without following due process”

“I think Adams is the biggest player of anti-party in APC. The man has simply destroyed the party to a great extent”.

Speaking further about party politics in Imo State, Okorocha said, “The candidate that Oshiohmole imposed on the party in Imo State lost his votes for the Presidential election and all the members of the coalition in Imo State worked for PDP”.

Meanwhile, Cletus Obun, an APC Chieftain who was also on the programme, extolled Oshiomhole’s place in Nigeria’s politics, even at this time in the nation’s history.

Obun described Adams Oshiohmole as “a political fumigant” of his generation.

Speaking about the suspension governors of Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, Obun said what matter more is what the party achieves with such a move.

“Those who are crying foul about the suspension should rather bother about whether the party can win elections on account of what has happened

“Our legal system has made it very clear that the party supremacy can’t be undermined,” Obun stated.