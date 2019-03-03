PDP Lost The Presidential Election The Day I Left The Party – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the election the day he left and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My former party lost from the day I stepped out of it” Akpabio stated in a one-on-one interview with Channels Television‘s Seun Okinbaloye.

Akpabio said the PDP became lighter when the minority leader of the Senate moved to the ruling party.

He said when he moved, he moved with thousands, hence depleting the PDP’s numbers and by extension its chances of winning the elections.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom however, noted that the PDP would not have been able to defeat President Buhari even if he was there because Nigerians wanted continuity.

“I believe strongly that the President needed to be re-elected,” Akpabio said.

Speaking about his loss at the Senatorial polls following his defection to the APC, Akpabio said he was robbed.

He said the results from Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District were mutilated in a bid to deprive him of his mandate.

The lawmaker, however, pleaded that his mandate is restored, and he is granted justice.

He said, “Those responsible, whether the REC in Akwa-Ibom State or those he instructed know the reality, my plea now is that they should announce my result.

“The reality is that I am asking for justice. Am saying that INEC should be bold enough to do the right thing.

“I am disappointed that a state with so much followership as far as the party is concerned, the state that loves President Buhari so much was not allowed as a result of a conspiracy to bring out the votes,” Akpabio opined.