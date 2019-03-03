Residents Flee Abonema In Fear Of Reprisal Attack By Soldiers

Some residents of Abonema in Akuku Toru local government area are said to have fled their homes in the wake of an attack on soldiers keeping guard in an area in the community.

The attack, which unconfirmed reports say left one soldier dead and another with serious gunshot injuries, is said to have been carried out by men dressed in suspected military uniforms.

The cause of the attack is unclear as some allege oil bunkering, others tie it to last Presidential and National assembly elections.

According to reports, the soldiers who have been in the region since the Presidential and National Assembly elections had their rifles carted away by their assailants.

The residents who have been filled with fear over reprisal attack by the military were seen leaving the community this morning.