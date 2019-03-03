Yari Condemns Zamfara Attack, Visits Families Of Victims

The Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’ Aziz Yari, has condemned the killing of 29 people in a community in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, describing it as inhumane.

The governor made the comment on Saturday when he visited the scene of the incident to condole with the victims and assess the level of damage done.

According to the spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, the victims were ambushed by bandits while on their way from a local market in Kwari village in the Local Government Area.

Following a distress call, the DPO quickly led a joint team of PMF/CTU and military to the scene of the incident.

Shehu explained that on getting to there, “13 corpses were found, while 16 other corpses mostly members of civilian JTF were later discovered littered as the surrounding bush was combed by the joint security operatives.”

The attack is said to have occurred on Thursday, February 28, 2019, but the information was only made public on Saturday.

While condoling with families of deceased, Governor Yari assured residents of the government’s relentless efforts at securing the lives of people.