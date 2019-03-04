APC Welcomes New Members From Opposition In Edo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received more members of the opposition in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Anselm Ojezua, received the new members on Monday at the APC secretariat in Benin City, the state capital.

Ahead of the state house of assembly election scheduled to hold on March 9, he described the decision of the new members as timely.

Ojezua added that the party has been working towards a decisive victory for its candidates in the coming polls.

He noted that the APC in Edo needed formidable representations at the House of Assembly, to support the strides being achieved by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

On the calibre of defectors coming into the party, the party chairman said, “Illushi is very important in Esan South East LGA because of its strong political base and agrarian nature.”

“I believe receiving leaders from that locality will make the March 9 elections easy for us.”

Also on the ground to welcome the new members were the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Magdalene Ohenhen, and the Chairman of Esan South-East LGA, Victor Emuakhagbon.

Ohenhen said, “For us in Esan South East Local Government Area, we are happy because we now have a stronger team that will work towards ensuring victory for APC in the March 9 election.

“We had issues at Illushi during the presidential and National Assembly elections, and we are happy they have come to join us today,” she added.

One of the defectors, Chris Ojimar, who spoke on behalf of others, explained that their decision to join the ruling party was long overdue.

He said, “We are delighted to join APC; one thing that is constant in life is change. We will ensure that APC wins in our various communities in Esan South-East.”