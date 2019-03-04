Bayelsa Govt Photographer Allegedly Shot By Security Personnel Dies

The photographer attached to the Bayelsa State Government House, Reginald Dei, who was shot allegedly by men in Army uniform in Oweikorogha, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the Bayelsa State, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23, has died.

The state government had announced that Dei died on the spot following the shooting but the victim was later discovered to have survived the attack and was moved to a private hospital in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Governor’s Office, Nathan Egba-Ologo, explained in a statement that the photographer died after battling to survive the lethal wounds from the gunshots on Sunday night.

Dei was shot alongside the leader of the PDP in Oweikorogha community, Mr. Seidougha Taribi, while they were waiting for the outcome of the election in their ward. While Dei was initially taken for dead but later found to have survived, Taribi died on the spot.

Mr. Egba-Ologo called for an investigation of the activities of the various security agencies in order to bring the culprits of the act to book.