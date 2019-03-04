CAN Decries Alleged Plot To Disrupt Elections In Taraba

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba State has raised alarm over an alleged plot by some people to disrupt the governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

CAN Chairman in the state, Reverend Innocent Solomon, made the allegation at a press briefing on Monday.

He said the plan, which is in phases, was hatched by the group at a meeting during which a document was produced for execution on Friday in Jalingo.

“This is to be executed in the three mapped areas where Christians are predominant in the state capital, Jalingo,” Reverend Solomon alleged.

The CAN chairman claimed that some youths with dangerous weapons would be stationed in the strategic areas to carry out the mayhem.

He said the second phase was to be executed at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 11, when the collation of results would be ongoing.

Reverend Solomon alleged that the plan was to manipulate the governorship result in favour of a particular political party and should the INEC officials fail to comply, their office would be destroyed.

He, therefore, called on all political actors to allow the people of Taraba to freely choose their leaders without intimidation and coercion.

According to the clergyman, Taraba belongs to all the people and they will do everything to bequeath a state of their dreams to the young generation.

He said, “CAN hereby calls on the security agencies in the state to carefully interrogate this plan towards disrupting the peace of Taraba in respect of the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

“This is in view of averting or preventing the looming danger ahead since it is their statutory responsibility to protect lives and property.”