Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Disqualify Bindow From Governorship Polls

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify Governor Mohammed Bindow from partaking of the March 9 gubernatorial elections, over alleged certificate forgery.

A group, Incorporated Trustees of kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, had alleged that, Governor Bindow had supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in his INEC form CF 001.

They also alleged that he purported to have sat for the West African Examination Council, in June 1983, and possess general certificate of education (GCE) issued by the examination body.

READ ALSO: Okorocha Cannot Hand Over Imo To His Son-In-Law, Says Faction

They also accused the governor of falsely declaring his date of birth.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, the court held that it lacked the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Justice Adeniyi added that there are no legal basis or justification for the claimant to have traveled to Abuja, when the said form was published in Adamawa State.

Justice Adeniyi, highlighted that any ventilation of the claimant must be at the Federal High Court in Adamawa or a State High Court in the state.