Court Nullifies Candidature Of Kano PDP Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court in Kano on Monday nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidacy for not conducting primaries.

The court presided by Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa ruled that the purported nomination of Abba Kabir as governorship candidate of the PDP is null and void.

Counsel to the plantiff, Kabiru Usman says the PDP would have to provide another governorship Candidate before the coming polls.

In his remarks, Peoples’ Democratic Party Counsel, Bashir Yusuf says the verdict does not affect Abba Kabir as a Candidate but the PDP as a party.

According to him, the PDP will obey court order.Justice Lewis ordered the party to organise another primary within 14 days from the day of this judgement.

A PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ali Amin-little, had approached the court, challenging the process that led to emergence of Abba Kabir Yusuf as PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano.