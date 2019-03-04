Dangote Projects Economic Growth After Elections

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has projected that Nigeria’s economy will grow, following the conclusion of the Presidential elections.

Mr. Dangote is of the opinion that there will be a positive growth trajectory for the business community regardless of the outcome of the elections.

He stated this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television in London.

According to the business mogul, Nigeria has experienced lots of investment with or without the elections coming to play.

” There are quite a number of things that have happened in Nigeria, we in business didn’t really bother with the elections or not but there have been investments in the country and we will continue to invest.

“For me, I think we will have better days ahead”, he said.

READ ALSO: Governor Bello Signs 2019 Budget Into Law

Dangote, the President of Dangote Group was recently ranked as the world’s 64th richest person after he gained $5.8bn within 24 hours, causing his total net worth to rise to $16.6bn on Tuesday.

This is according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

The Index showed that Dangote’s wealth fell from $10.5bn at the end of last year to a low of $9.63bn on January 1, 2019. But it grew to $10.8bn on Monday, February 25.

It further revealed that Dangote’s net worth increased by 23 per cent from $13.5bn on February 26, 2018, to $16.6bn, emerging 64th richest person in the world.

The list shows that Dangote’s wealth rose by 58 per cent so far this year, making him the second biggest mover after Andrew Forrest, founder and largest shareholder of Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer, whose wealth grew by 59 per cent.

Dangote was the only Nigerian on Bloomberg’s list of 500 billionaires and retained his position as Africa’s richest person.