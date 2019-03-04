Election Violence: Two Police Officers Were Killed, 323 Suspects Arrested – IGP

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammad Adamu, has confirmed the death of two police officers as a result of violence in parts of the country during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He disclosed this on Monday during a meeting with top police officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“It is noted that updated statistics resulting from Presidential and National Assembly elections, shows that a total of three hundred and twenty-three (323) offenders have so far been arrested for various electoral offences and sundry crimes across the country,” the IGP said.

“Two officers also paid the supreme sacrifice, while some others were assaulted and injured.”

The police boss explained that the meeting was called to address critical issues, one of which was to debrief police commanders and undertake a comprehensive evaluation of their performance during elections.

According to him, this is within the context of the Election Security Strategy of his leadership which highlights Post-Election Evaluation engagement as one of the critical strands of their plan.

“It is designed to highlight our achievements, identify performance gaps, draw lessons and redirect our strategies towards sharpening our capacity to achieve our election security mandate in future electoral engagements,” Mr Adamu said.

He added that the meeting was convened to perfect the plans of the police and allocate operational tasks towards the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled for March 9.

The IGP paid tribute to the slain officers who he said made sacrifice towards the advancement of the democratic journey of the nation.

He also condoled with the families of the officers, as well as other personnel who were injured or assaulted in the course of their duty.

He assured them that the perpetrators of the acts would be apprehended and brought to the justice they deserved, no matter their socio-political status.

“For those arrested for various electoral infractions, I have directed the Special Electoral Offences Team of the Force to undertake detailed and conclusive investigations into all the cases with a view to liaising with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring their prosecution,” the police boss informed the meeting.

He added, “As we perfect our plans for the governorship and state assembly elections, I also want to reassure the nation and the international community of the unwavering commitment of the police to work closely with INEC and sister security agencies towards guaranteeing a peaceful and secure space for Nigerians to exercise their electoral franchise.”

The IGP stressed that the police would remain civil, professional, and apolitical in the discharge of their duties in the coming elections.

He said all lawful assets would be deployed for the exercise and warned political actors plotting to threaten the peaceful conduct of the polls to play the game by the rules.

Mr Adamu reminded them that national interest overrides their personal ambitions, stating that doing otherwise would attract the full and appropriate response from the security agencies.

He also appreciated the personnel of the force across all ranks for their sacrifice, discipline, and professionalism which was demonstrated during the February 23 elections.