Governor Bello Signs 2019 Budget Into Law

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has signed the state’s ‘Budget of Consolidation’ into law, for the 2019 fiscal year.

This comes after members of the Kogi State House of Assembly passed the budget which has a total amount of N146,736,042,510.

While appending his signature on the budget, the governor assured the people of the state that the implementation of the budget would be followed to detail.

He explained that this would ensure that his administration consolidates on its past successes in delivering good governance to the people.

Governor Bello described the signing of the budget as another milestone in the history of the state and an opportunity to bring about the dividend of democracy to residents.

He assented to the budget at the executive chamber of the Government House in Lokoja, in the presence of the members of the House led by the Speaker, Mathew Kolawole, as well as top government officials, among others.

In his remark, Mr Kolawole was optimistic that the budget would be targeted towards ensuring that the government consolidated on its past achievements in the last three years.

This will be the last budget Governor Bello will be assenting to before the governorship election in Kogi which is expected to hold in October.

A breakdown of the budget shows that N75,109,591,418 was approved to be expended on capital projects initiated by the present administration, while N71,626,451,092 covers recurrent expenses within the stated period.