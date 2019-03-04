Monarch Calls On Fleeing Abonnema Residents To Return Home

The Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Owukori (VI), has appealed to fleeing residents of the community to return home.

He made the call in a statement issued on Monday, a day after residents began to flee the community for fear of reprisal, in the wake of an attack on soldiers.

In the attack, one soldier was said to have been shot dead and another was left seriously injured from gunshots.

But the monarch called on residents to return home, saying “the military is not after Nyemoni” because, the young men that committed the offence, have been shot dead in same regard.