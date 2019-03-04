Okorocha Cannot Hand Over Imo To His Son-In-Law, Says Faction

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Macron Nlemigbo faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state has said that the governor, Rochas Okorocha, cannot hand over to the Action Alliance governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nwosu.

Speaking on behalf of the faction, the Publicity Secretary, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, insisted that the governor cannot hand over the state to his son-in-law, describing the situation as immoral.

“The governor cannot handover the state to his son-in-law, it is immoral and unheard of and it is not fair to Imo voters and people.

“The Imo people have resolved to vote bad governance, they have resolved to convert Imo into a family inheritance so that the dividends and manifest of democracy will be felt in Imo state”.

He also dismissed the claims that the APC doesn’t have a candidate, thereby insisting that Hope Uzodinma is the governorship candidate of the party.

On Okorocha’s suspension, Mr. Onuegbu explained the national leadership of the party had acted.

He, however, accused the governor of anti-party activities.

The development comes a week after APC National Working Committee (NWC) suspended the governors of Imo and Ogun States, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun over alleged anti-party activities.