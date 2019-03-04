Oyo Elections: Lanlehin, Others Step Down, Pledge Support For PDP’s Makinde

The governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Olufemi Lanlehin and Sharafadeen Alli respectively on Monday stepped and pledged support for Mr. Oluseyi Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Bolaji Ayorinde thee candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has also joined the alliance with the PDP, ahead of the elections on Saturday.

Makinde, the PDP’s candidate is up against two other major candidates including the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Adelabu and Adebayo Alao-Akala of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) who is currently said to be in alliance with the APC.

Confirmations to the various alliances were made by the Directors-General of the campaign organizations of the parties involved in the coalition on Monday.

READ ALSO: Oyo Elections: PDP Accuses Ajimobi Of Plot To Cause Violence

Speaking on the coalition and his support for Makinde, Mr. Lanlehin said he has taken the move to support the PDP’s candidate in a bid to rescue Oyo from the claws of oppression.

“In the last few days, the idea of coalition was midwived by some opposition parties to rescue Oyo State, and its people, from the claws of oppression and injustice, and to restore their pride, progress, and prosperity;

It is a statement of facts that Oyo state citizens in the past eight years have been subjected to untold hardship through the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); whose actions and inactions, have ensured dividends of democracy is alien to our people;

Having then submitted to that coalition arrangement, and agreed to decisions reached thereto, after series of meetings and consultations, I, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (SOLAN), Oyo State ADC governorship candidate, do hereby officially decline from contesting Saturday’s governorship poll, and in equal measure, endorse Engr Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP);

Though a tough decision, considering the human and material resources, as well as time, already expended in pursuance of my governorship bid, not minding the contacts and tours already made to the 33 local governments of the state, it is my firm belief, that no sacrifice is too much, in the total liberation of our state from the clutches of godfathers and capitalists headquartered outside Oyo State, and its subsequent return to the masses of our people;

This decision, without doubt, is in the interest of our state, our people, and the continued progress of our land;

It is to be noted however, that though I have willingly decided to forgo my governorship ambition in the interest of posterity and service, let me add, that all House of Assembly candidates on the platform of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), retain my total support, and are still contesting to win their various constituencies, as this alliance is totally for the purposes of securing the governorship;

Finally, therefore, I implore all my loyalists, supporters, friends, and well-wishers, as well as members of the Oyo ADC to vote Engr Seyi Makinde of the PDP as Oyo State governor on Saturday, 9 March 2019, and House of Assembly candidates for ADC in the 32 constituencies of Oyo State,” Senator Lanlehin stated.

READ ALSO: Court Nullifies Candidature Of Kano PDP Governorship Candidate

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Oyo state Engr Seyi Makinde has congratulated the people of Oyo on his adoption by the coalition of political parties.

A statement from his campaign office signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade said that leaders of the parties, led by the Osi Olubadan High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Senator Femi Lanlehin, Barrister Sarafadeen Ali and Chief Bolaji Ayorinde SAN, displayed unsurpassed broadmindedness and political maturity in agreeing to adopt him to face the APC, which is the nemesis of our people.

According to the statement, the milestone achievement has now paved the way for the PDP to coast home to victory with the support of other patriotic leaders.

The APC will be overwhelmed and drowned in their attempt to rig the election through violence and votes manipulation.

The statement said that if the APC wishes, it can arrange a camp bed in Ibadan for their Lagos leader, our people will banish them out of our territory.

Seyi Makinde said that the APC should look for another business center.

“Oyo state is out of your stranglehold and out of bounds,” he said